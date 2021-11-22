Phillip D. Tway

January 6, 1937 - November 19, 2021
Lake Mills, WI - Phillip Delano Tway, 84, passed away on Friday, November 19, 2021, at his home after a courageous battle with cancer.
He was born on January 6, 1937, in Tomah, WI, the son of the late Alfred and Genevieve (Morris) Tway. Phillip grew up there with his parents, 1 sibling who died at an early age and 4 other siblings whom he remained close to though separated by varying distances.
Phillip attended Tomah High School. He married the late Karen Lucele Nelson on July 12, 1958. Phillip and Karen moved to Madison after marrying and then to Lake Mills in 1959. Phillip and Karen raised 5 children together and celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in 2018 before Karen passed in 2019.
Phillip had a variety of jobs throughout his lifetime. He did farm work in his younger years, was a car salesman, and was a truck driver for Dairy Equipment in Madison for 30 years before retiring in 2000. His CB handle was "Yogi."
Phillip's hometown and surrounding area of Tomah always held a special place in his heart and Karen's. They both enjoyed returning home for visits and family reunions.
Phillip had a wonderful sense of humor. He enjoyed traveling to various places with his family when they were younger and then with his wife after their children had left the nest. Phillip enjoyed playing various yard games with his family and was often an invaluable resource of knowledge and advice to assist his family with whatever situation came up in life. He participated on a bowling and won various awards in addition to being on a horseshoe team that included various family members over the years. Phillip enjoyed gardening and sharing the vegetables he grew with family, friends, neighbors, and others. Phillip and Karen were both loyal Packer fans and enjoyed watching games together as well as with some of their sons.
Phillip is survived by his children Jean (Larry) of Jefferson, Bruce (Monica) of Omaha, NE, David (Debra) of Neosho, Douglas (Debra) of Lake Mills, and Andrew Tway of Lake Mills; his 11 grandchildren: Elizabeth (Daniel) Holly, Christina (Robert) Berndt, Madison Tway, Michelle Tway, Stephanie (Jacob) Splan, Stephen Tway, Michael (Jessica) Tway, Mark Tway, Matthew Tway, Sheila Fuchs, and Anthony Tway; his 7 great grandchildren: Nevaea, Avonlea, Serenity, Lucille, Braiden, Gage, Leara; and other extended relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his late wife, Karen; his parents, the late Alfred and Genevieve Tway; 5 siblings; and other relatives and friends.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Real Hope Community Church in Lake Mills with Pastor Craig Legel officiating. Visitation at the church will begin at 10 a.m.
A luncheon will follow the service.
If desired, memorials made be made in honor of Phillip to Marquardt Hospice.
Special thank you to Marquardt Hospice for all their assistance and care at the time of Phillip's passing.
