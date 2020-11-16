Phyllis A. (Albertie) Knapp

October 7, 1932 - November 14, 2020
Watertown, WI - Phyllis A. Knapp, 88, of Watertown, passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Marquardt Village Assisted Living (Park Terrace) in Watertown.
A private family mass will take place at St. Henry Catholic Church in Watertown. Burial will take place at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery in Fort Atkinson. Memorials, if desired, may be directed to St. Joseph's Catholic Church or Marquardt Hospice. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Phyllis Ann Albertie was born on October 7, 1932 in the town of Buena Vista, daughter of Stephen and Florence (nee Berry) Albertie. She graduated from Almond High School in 1950. Phyllis married Donald Knapp on September 21, 1957 in Stevens Point. Phyllis worked in customer service at Wisconsin Natural Gas for 16 years until her retirement in 1994. Prior to that, she was a stay at home mom.
Phyllis was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Fort Atkinson from 1969 until moving to Watertown in 2016. She volunteered in various community activities. Phyllis was a talented seamstress and painter and was an avid reader. Phyllis enjoyed going to the family's cottage near Wausau and adored her cats. Most of all, Phyllis loved spending time with her family. Every family get together was incredibly important to her.
Phyllis is survived by her children, Mark Knapp of Franklin, Dale (Karen) Knapp of Stoughton, Mike (Patti) Knapp of Deerfield, Anne (Steven) Jahnke of Watertown; grandchildren, Timothy (Nicole) Knapp, Benjamin Knapp, Stephanie (Calvin) Richmond, Parker Knapp, Carson Knapp, Scott Jahnke, Eric Jahnke; sister, Betty (Robert) Abbott; sister-in-law, Marie Babas; as well as other relatives and friends.
Phyllis is preceded in death by her husband, parents, and sister-in-law Carol Kulich.
