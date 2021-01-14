March 23, 1939 - January 6, 2021
Palmyra, WI - Phyllis A. Christensen, 81, of Palmyra, WI passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, January 6, 2021.
Phyllis was born on March 23, 1939 in Fort Atkinson, WI the daughter of Lloyd and Elsie (Nelson) Jones. She grew up in the Palmyra area and on September 4, 1958, she married Donald Christensen at the Palmyra United Methodist Church. Phyllis and Donald had two children, Pamela and John. Phyllis and Donald farmed in Palmyra until Donald's passing in 1969. After Donald passed, Phyllis took over the operations on the farm. She also continued her schooling and obtained her teaching degree from Whitewater College, all while raising her children. She would go on to teach at Mukwonago High School for 18 years. Phyllis was capable, orderly, and had a quiet strength. Landscaping, flowers and birds were her hobbies.
Phyllis was a loving mother, grandma, and "grape" grandma and she will be greatly missed by those she leaves behind. She is survived by: her son, John (Tamela) Christensen of Palmyra, WI; her grandchildren, Rachelle (Adam) Malsack of Montello, WI, Andrew (Kindall) Shuman of Grayslake, IL, Paul (Hannah) Christensen of Gable, SC, Gregory Shuman of Madison, WI, and Emily Shuman of Madison, WI; her great-grandchildren, Jack, Hannah, Maggie, Amelia, Anna, and Serena; and her son-in-law, Perry Shuman. She is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by: her parents; her husband, Donald; her daughter, Pamela Shuman; and her three siblings, Harland, Harold, and Elaine.
Phyllis will be laid to rest in Zion Cemetery during a private family service.
Gibson Family Funeral Homes of Palmyra & Eagle, WI is serving the family. To place an online condolence please visit gibsonfuneral.com.
