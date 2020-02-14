SULLIVAN — Ralph “Bouncer” Lavern Boos, 88, of Sullivan, left his loving family on Feb. 12, 2020.
Ralph was born on July 13, 1931, in Rome, the son of Dewey and Augusta (Boerst) Boos.
Ralph married the love of his life, Shirley L. (Dirkse) Boos, on Nov. 22, 1958.
For 60-plus years, Ralph skillfully and creatively built many homes, barns and garages throughout Wisconsin and Illinois. He used his creativity to build any project his kids or grandkids asked for.
He was a master carpenter and mentor to many at Brauns, Inc. and eventually created his own business.
As a proud lifelong resident of Rome, Ralph served as a volunteer fireman for several decades. He was a Weblo leader, played many years of baseball for Rome, and over the years turned from player to a loud and proud supporter of the Rome Raiders.
Ralph was a member of St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Rome, and served as member of the sewer committee.
He served as a proud member of the National Guard and will be remembered for his dry sense of humor, pride in his country and loyalty to his family.
Ralph had a love for all things Badgers, Packers and Brewers. He was a hard-working family man, and he wore many hats throughout the years.
He leaves behind his wife, Shirley of 61 years; five children, Jeff (Debbie) Boos of Fort Atkinson, Cindy Ament of Fort Atkinson, Barb (Jon) Erdman of Johnson Creek, Tammy (Kyle) Anderson of Rome and Vic Boos of Rome. He was blessed with 12 grandchildren, Katie (Duane) Thompson, Emily (Jason) Davenport, Hannah Erdman, Ashley (Ryan) Cortez, Joshua Boos (fiancé Abby), Hailey Erdman, Jennie Anderson, Sadie Anderson, Jacob Boos, Jessica Boos, Maggie Erdman and Dani McCaffery.
He was extra blessed in life with four great-grandchildren, Madeline Thompson, Gabriel Davenport, Nora Davenport and Roman Cortez. He also is survived by his brother, Wayne (Shirley M.) Boos, along with many beloved nieces and nephews.
Ralph was preceded in death by his parents, Dewey and Augusta Boos; sisters, Shirley French and Delores Trebitowski; and his brothers, Donnie, Roger and Royce Boos.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Ralph’s honor may be made to the family.
A funeral service to honor Ralph’s life will be held at noon on Thursday, Feb. 20, at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church of Rome/Sullivan with the Rev. Michael Mannisto presiding.
Visitation will take place on Thursday at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of service.
Ralph will be laid to rest in St. Luke’s Lutheran Cemetery following the service.
Gibson Family Funeral Homes of Palmyra and Eagle is serving the family. To place an online condolence please visit gibsonfuneral.com.
