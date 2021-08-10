October 17, 1932 - February 10, 2021
Milton, WI - Celebration of Life -
Ralph H. Uhe (October 17, 1932 - February 10, 2021)
Held at: The Gathering Place
715 Campus Street
Milton, WI 53563
Sunday, August 22, 2021 from 4pm to 7pm
The family of Ralph H. Uhe would like to invite you to attend a Celebration of Life in his honor.
In his lifetime of farming and 20+ years at Spacesaver Corp. of Ft. Atkinson, he and wife Adele lived
their lives with so many great people in careers, friends and their community. We wish to spend time
with all of you to celebrate. A light luncheon type buffet will be provided. www.albrechtfuneralhomes.com
