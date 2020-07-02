Ramesh Shah, 76, passed away on June 26, 2020, after a 20-year battle with lymphoma.
Shah was an influential real estate developer within the City of Fort Atkinson.
Ramesh immigrated from Gujarat, India to Chicago, Ill. in 1970 as a mechanical engineer.
In 1973 he married the love of his life, Ila.
By 1984, he had moved to Fort Atkinson and purchased his first hotel along the Rock River, then known as the Super 8. In 1989, he built his second hotel in Fort Atkinson located next door to the Fireside Dinner Theatre, then known as the Best Western Courtyard.
Shah continued his passion for development, investing in a third hotel in 1993, a Super 8 in Whitewater. Lastly, in 1996, he built his fourth hotel in Madison called the Wingate Inn near Ho-Chunk Gaming.
In 1999, he began developing residential and commercial real estate on the west side of Fort Atkinson. Developments by Shah included the Pick n’ Save supermarket, Culver’s, Kwik Trip, a strip mall and a wide range of residential housing.
He devoted a large part of his later life toward the development of his children’s business ventures. Ramesh’s immediate and extended family owe him an unrequited debt of gratitude for helping them establish their lives both personally and professionally.
Ramesh and Ila’s 47-year marriage was blessed with one son and his spouse, Raveen and Deepali Shah; three daughters and their spouses, Rangita and Abhishek Singh, Reena and Atif Khan, Radhika and Seth Cutsinger; and seven grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.