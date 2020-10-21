Randall Reynolds

February 7, 1953 - October 18, 2020
Mineral Point, WI - Randall Willard Reynolds, 67, of Mineral Point/Blanchardville entered heaven on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison. Randy passed away suddenly from complications of an acute illness. Randy was born February 7th, 1953 to Willard and Esther (Ferrell) Reynolds in Dodgeville WI. He graduated from Ft. Atkinson High School in 1971. He was drafted into the army after high school and spent his years of service in Germany preparing for deployment to Vietnam. On September 11th, 1976 Randy married the love of his life Sandy Henschler. They had four beautiful children (Sarah, Sheila, Luke, and Emily). They settled into rural Mineral Point where they raised their family until they moved to the "Reynolds Ranch" outside of Blanchardville, WI.
Survivors include: Wife of 44 years, Sandy Reynolds, daughter Sarah Reynolds of Joliet MT, daughter Sheila (Jan) Berra of La Crosse WI, son Luke (Blair) Reynolds of Fort Atkinson WI, daughter Emily (Andrew) Granlund of Whitehall WI, grandchildren Alayna, Kacie, Owen, Weston, Colton, Sawyer, and Brooks; his mother Esther Reynolds; brother Ron (Esmeralda) Reynolds and his sister Lynn (Keith) Fry; brothers-in-law Ray (Suzie) Henschler, Bill Henschler and Rick Ridell ; sister-in-law Sue (Ed) Sanborn ....along with many wonderful nieces and nephews....
He is preceded in death by his father Willard (Woody) Reynolds, a sister Jackie Riddell, nephew Jesse Schwemmer, father-in-law Ray Henschler, mother-in-law Sophie Henschler and multiple family members gained through marriage. Randy is also holding his three grandchildren, never born into this world in his heavenly arms.
Randy was a "man of the land" and loved the solitude of his Reynolds Ranch. Randy loved sharing that land with his family and German Shepherds. Randy was loved by many for his larger than life personality and his big bear hugs (BBH).
Randy's family would like to thank all the providers, nurses, and staff at St. Mary's Hospital for the great and kind care they provided during Randy's final days. A special thanks to Dr. Grieshaber and his staff at Mineral Point Medical Center.
Private Family Funeral Services will be Saturday, October 24th at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary's/St. Paul's Catholic Church in Mineral Point.
Gorgen Funeral Home
