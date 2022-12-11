Cambridge, WI - Randi Louise Moen passed away peacefully on Monday, December 5, 2022 at UW Hospital in Madison after a courageous battle with leukemia.
Randi was born on March 20, 1949 in Rockford, IL to Eugene Moen and Betty (Holm) Moen Lueder. She was proud to have been raised in Rockdale with her siblings, David Moen, Richard Moen and Julie Mickelson. Randi graduated from Cambridge High School in 1967. She earned a Bachelor's Degree from UW-Whitewater in
1971. Following graduation, she moved to Milwaukee to begin work in the legal field. She was a legal assistant for the Stupar & Bartell law firm and just celebrated her 50th year with them in September. Randi's deep love for her family brought her back to the Cambridge area to live, so she commuted to her job for over
20 years.
Randi loved to travel and took many wonderful trips with her dear friends. Norway was her favorite place to visit as she shared a close relationship with her Norwegian cousins. She was very proud to keep the traditions of her ancestry going strong in her family. She also has many wonderful memories of sailing on Lake Michigan with her good friend and family. Randi had a deep love for camping and never missed the annual camping trip with her family, including this summer when she knew this would be her last. Randi's greatest joy was cheering on her nieces and nephews in whatever activity they were involved in, encouraging them to follow their dreams and spending time visiting with them as often as possible. She rarely missed any event they
were involved with, and they could always count on Trandi, as they called her, to proudly be there in support. She was an avid football fan of the Wisconsin Badgers and Green Bay Packers.
Randi was an active member of Rockdale Lutheran Church where she held the position of treasurer on the council. She also served as volunteer church secretary for many years and served as hostess for the Rockdale Lutheran Church Meatball Supper.
Randi is survived by her siblings, Dave, Richard and Julie and her brother-in-law, Scott Mickelson, whom she thought of as another brother. Trandi is also survived by her loving nieces and nephews, Hannah (Jeremy) Thorson, Tia (Bobby Perez) Moen, Tim Moen, Maggie (Micah) Holzhueter, Sarah (Vas) Dudnik, Sam (Tayler) Mickelson and her beautiful grandniece and grandnephews, Nate and Zach Thorson, Rae Holzhueter, Ford Mickelson and Ted Dudnik. She is further survived by her special nieces and nephew by heart, Patrick Mickelson, Alison Mickelson and Katie Eggleson as well as so many wonderful close friends and cousins who have been such a vital and loving part of her life.
Randi is preceded in death by her parents, Eugene Moen and Betty Moen Lueder, her grandparents and her aunts and uncles.
To honor Randi's wishes, a private graveside service will take place at a later date and a Celebration of Life will be held in the spring.
The family would like to give special thanks to the UW Hospital cancer team and the kind and caring hospital staff for their exceptional care of Randi.
Nitardy Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome. com
