Whitewater, WI - Randy Lou Mason Bigelow, 80, of Whitewater, passed away Monday May 30th, 2022 surrounded by her children. Born February 19, 1942, daughter of Orrin and Hannah (Stuvengen) Mason. Randy grew up in Whitewater, and attended the College high school from which she graduated in 1959.
In her teens, Randy was a surprise feature in Life Magazine's September 16, 1957 article "A Frenchman's Look at American Women," which sparked cards and letters from around the world to her, which she enjoyed answering.
She relished long work relationships with careers as a photo colorization artist in her 20's, at Sherwood Forest, Past & Present and was the People Greeter at our local Walmart for over 20 years until her retirement in April of 2019.
Randy loved her Kitties, always having cats as companions. She was an avid book reader, gift shopper, and had a zest for traveling with friends from coast to coast, and doing Van Gelder bus tours to many local sites. Randy also enjoyed several Carnival cruises with her family.
Randy was the treasurer of the Junior Women's Club, a member of the Federated Club of Women of Whitewater and a member of the Senior Choir at the First English Lutheran Church.
She was proceeded in death by her sister Barbara (1937), mother Hannah (1977), and father Orrin (1987). She is survived by her children: Donald Bigelow, Alan (Vickie) Bigelow, Becky (Christopher) Miscavige Miles. Grandchildren: Trisha Bigelow Long, Rachel (Heath) Fillebrown, Stephanie Bigelow Behnke, Thomas G Bigelow. Great Granchildren: Colby Long, Mercedes, Lillye, Maximus and Landon Fillebrown. And former spouse: Thomas A. (Judi) Bigelow.
Visitation will be held at the First English Lutheran Church Whitewater from 1pm - 2:30, followed by a short service and luncheon on Sunday, June 19th, until 4pm.
Private family burial will be Thursday the 23rd at Hillside Cemetery in Whitewater.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.