JEFFERSON — Raymond E. Roe, 89, passed away on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at Sylvan Crossing in Jefferson.
Raymond was born April 26, 1930, in Fort Atkinson, to Leonard and Christine (Lemke) Roe.
In June 1949, he married Dorothy Herde. She preceded him in death in December 2015 after 66 years of marriage.
Raymond is survived by his daughters, Sharon (Tom) Wootton and Cynthia Peterson; son, Timothy (Robin) Roe; grandchildren, Mark (Nichole) Peterson, Mindy (James) Reichenbach, Brandon (Jean) Roe and Carly (Carl) Olson; great-grandchildren, Aubrey, Ashley and Elijah Peterson, Teagan and Carson Roe, and Autumn Olson; several nieces and nephews.
He also was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, James, Robert and Dave Roe; sisters, Marion Heth and Lorraine Roth; nephews, James Roth and David Heth; and nieces, Kristine Roe and Yvonne Bless. He was the last remaining member of his immediate family.
Special thanks to Greg, Janice and Carol for your devotion, and to Sylvan Crossing staff who gave him a wonderful two years.
Per his request, no services will be held. If you desire, memorials may be made to Sylvan Crossing in Jefferson.
Nitardy Funeral Home, Fort Atkinson, is assisting the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.