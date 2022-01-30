Rebecca Sue "Becky" Erdman

Fort Atkinson, WI - Rebecca "Becky" Sue Erdman, 51, of Fort Atkinson, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 27th, 2022, at Rainbow Hospice in Johnson Creek surrounded by her family after a brief battle with cancer. Becky graduated Cambridge High School in 1987 and was employed for many years at Opportunities, Inc.
Becky was a bright and beautiful soul who did not let her disabilities get in her way. Those who spent the time to know Becky were truly blessed.
She performed with the choir at Faith Community Church for most of her adult life. She had a strong faith in Jesus and greatly enjoyed going to church. Becky loved the Christmas season. She was an enthusiastic Christmas Card sender and loved spending time with her friends and family. Becky loved going to Crescent Lake Bible Camp every summer, and it was the highlight of her year.
Becky displayed the wonderful qualities of love, perseverance, inner strength, patience, kindness and unbridled joy in living. She loved her pet cats dearly over the years and made sure that each one had a name to suit its personality. She loved sitting in her special flower garden, watching the birds, doing cross stich and crossword puzzles. Despite her disabilities and difficulties, Becky was able to overcome the challenges presented by life and thrive while lifting up those around her. Her wonderful quick wit and sense of humor will be sorely missed.
Becky is survived by her sister, Lisa (Eric) Bethard of Fort Atkinson, Chris Erdman of Fort Atkinson, and Daniel Erdman of Brunswick, Georgia. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Sherry Erdman. A celebration of life will be held at Faith Community Church at 2:00pm on Friday, February 4th, 2022. Online condolences may be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com. Nitardy Funeral Home, Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.
