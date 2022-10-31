Rev Fr Cyril "Cy" Weisensel
October 11, 1941 - October 26, 2022 Madison, WI - Reverend Father Cyril O. “Cy” Weisensel went to meet his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at the age of 81 years, at Sunset Ridge Memory Care in Jefferson, Wisconsin. He was born on October 11, 1941, to Frederick and Lucille (Duscheck) Weisensel in Columbus, WI. He attended St. Joseph’s School in Fort Atkinson, Queen of Apostle’s Seminary in Madison, and St. Francis Seminary in Milwaukee where he received his BA and MA degrees.

Bishop Cletus F. O’Donnell ordained Fr. Cy to the Catholic Priesthood on May 20, 1967, at St. Raphael Cathedral in Madison.

