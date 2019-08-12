EDGERTON — The Rev. Richard B. Lewis, 84, of Edgerton, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at his home.
Richard was born on Dec. 8, 1934, in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., to the late David Daniel and Grace Elizabeth (Prescott) Lewis.
He attended and graduated from Plymouth High School in 1953.
Richard would marry Doris Purnell on Nov. 17, 1956, in Plymouth, Pa.
Richard was a practicing minister for more than 57 years.
On June 2, he celebrated his 50th year preaching at Busseyville Community Church. He also ministered at St. John’s Community Church in Fort Atkinson and at Albion Prairie.
Richard loved to play dartball, go to the Fireside Dinner Theatre for the Christian Concert Series, travel — especially to Guatemala, and loved watching the local high school athletics from Cambridge, Fort Atkinson and Edgerton.
He is survived by his three children, Doris J. Lewis and Elizabeth A. Lewis of Edgerton, and Richard B. Lewis (special friend, Jo Silva) of Oconomowoc; sister, Mary Ann Cope of Plymouth, Pa.; sister-in-law, Elizabeth Purnell of Edgerton; brother-in-law, Richard Purnell of Las Vegas, Nev.; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Doris; and a sister-in-law, Joanna Randolph.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 13, at the Busseyville Community Church with the Rev. William Vasey officiating.
Burial will follow at Albion Prairie Cemetery with full military rights.
Visitation will be held at the Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton, today, Monday, Aug. 12, from 4 until 7 p.m.; and on Tuesday at the church from 10 a.m. until the start of the services.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Richard’s name to the Busseyville Community Church.
