JEFFERSON — The Rev. Richard E. Frohmader, 90, of Jefferson, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at his home.
Richard was born on April 10, 1929, in Jefferson, the son of Clarence and Elizabeth (Sauer) Frohmader.
He attended high school and college at Northwestern in Watertown and earned his master’s degree in theology from Wisconsin Lutheran Seminary. During his seminary education he spent a semester at Lutherische Theologische Hochschule in Oberursel, Germany, and then a semester touring Europe with his dear friend Martin Westerhaus.
On Aug. 12, 1954, he married Catharine Krause in Marathon. The couple enjoyed 30 years of marriage until Catharine’s death in 1984.
Richard vicared at St. Jacobi in Milwaukee in 1954-55. He served his first call at Immanuel in Tyler, Minn., and Our Saviors in Island Lake from 1956 to 1960.
From 1960 until his retirement in 1995, Richard served Immanuel in Sault Ste, Marie, Mich., and Our Savior’s in Cedarville. From 1980-85 he also served a vacancy at Our Saviors in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario.
Richard enjoyed gardening, traveling, reading and spending time with family.
After the passing of his beloved wife and his retirement, Richard found pleasure and purpose in researching family genealogy and church history. He researched and compiled church histories for Immanuel in Sault Ste. Marie and for St. John’s in Jefferson.
After retiring to Jefferson in 1995, Richard volunteered with FISH, transporting elderly and disabled people to medical appointments. Richard put others before himself.
He lived out Christ’s work in his own life, dedicating himself to helping people, listening to their tales and helping them with their troubles. Richard E. Frohmader will be deeply missed.
Richard is survived by his children, Mary (the Rev. Doug) Free of Rapid City, S.D., Judy (Paul) Drew of McBain, Mich., Karen (Kelly) Cushway of Big Rapids, Mich., and Susan (Rick) Fitzpatrick of Sault Ste. Marie, Mich.; 11 grandchildren; seven-plus great-grandchildren; and a sister, Beth Preuss of Oconomowoc. He also is survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He also was preceded in death by his parents; son, James, in 1977; and brother, Paul.
The family would like to express its sincere appreciation to Richard’s grandson, Pastor Jason Free, for handling many of Richard’s legal affairs; to Rita Bartsch for her support and attention over the past several years. Also, to Richard’s granddaughter, Jessica, who willingly dedicated five months of her life to living, loving and caring for him, allowing Richard to realize his desire to live his remaining days in his own home.
A funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1, at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church of Jefferson with the Rev. Joshua Martin presiding.
Visitation will be on Friday evening at the church from 5 p.m. until the time of service.
He will be laid to rest at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2, at Union Cemetery.
Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home is caring for the family.
