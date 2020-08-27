Rhonda Cunningham, 71, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at Meriter Hospital in Madison.
Rhonda was born on March 28, 1949, in Chicago, to Bernice and Victor Oliver.
She was a loving mother, sister and aunt.
Rhonda had a distinguished career at Spacesaver Corporation in Fort Atkinson for more than 20 years and recently had retired. She planned to spend her retirement with her daughter and granddaughter.
Rhonda was a voracious reader and loved the arts. She possessed the uncanny ability to bring joy and laughter to anyone in her presence, and she will be forever missed by her family and friends.
Rhonda is survived by her daughter, son-in-law and granddaughter, Kacy, J.R. and Juliet Fallon of Kennebunk, Maine; her sister, Candace Tate of Oconomowoc; and her nieces, Casey Mahoney of Hartland, Samara Noll of Carbondale, Colo., and J.J. Tate of Landrum, S.C.
In lieu of flowers, donations toward her granddaughter’s college fund are welcomed at https://www.gofundme.com/f/Rhondas-Granddaughters-College-Fund
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.