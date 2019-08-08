Rhonda Rae Cook, 62, Fort Atkinson, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, after a determined fight with cancer, at Rainbow Hospice Inpatient Center in Johnson Creek.
Rhonda was born on Oct. 3, 1956, in Fort Atkinson, to Harry Jr. and Rosemarie (Wenger) Phelps.
She graduated from Jefferson High School in 1974 and attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison where she was a member of the Tri Delta Sorority.
On May 7, 1977, Rhonda married Alan Cook.
She started her career as a travel agent and later co-owned Fort Travel Center. After closing the business, she formed Help Me Rhonda Travel, and dairy farmed alongside her husband and daughter Stephanie.
Rhonda was a long-time active member of the Fort Atkinson Junior Women’s Club and a lifetime member of the Fort Atkinson FFA Alumni Association.
Rhonda enjoyed traveling extensively, gardening, caring for her grandchildren, and spending time with her family and close friends.
She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church.
Rhonda is survived by her husband of 42 years, Alan; children, Kylene (Mark) Anderson, Gregory (Chevon) Cook and Stephanie (Ryan) Hitt, all of Fort Atkinson; grandchildren, Isabelle, Kiefer and Kirk Anderson, Heston and Lana Cook; brother, James (Ann) Phelps of Madison; many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 13, at 11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church.
A visitation will be held on Monday, Aug. 12, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church and on Tuesday, Aug. 13, at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the service.
As an expression of sympathy, you may wish to consider memorials to Trinity Lutheran Church, 314 Barrie St., Fort Atkinson, WI 53538 or Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation.
Nitardy Funeral Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.
