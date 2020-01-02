Richard A. Dehnert, 64, of Fort Atkinson, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at his home, following a five-year battle with cancer.
He was born Oct. 26, 1955, in Watertown, son of the late Donald “Mickey” and Nancy (Porubsky) Dehnert.
Dick was a graduate of Lake Mills High School and had been employed by the Jefferson County Highway Department for more than 21 years.
He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed all Wisconsin sports.
Dick loved to spend time with his grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife, Kathy; two sons, Joe of Fort Atkinson and Damion (Laura) of Lake Mills; one daughter, Heather Baker of Fort Atkinson; seven grandchildren; four stepgrandchildren; one brother, Steven (Patty) Dehnert of Lake Mills; two sisters, Lynnell (Bill) Austin of Lake Mills and Lisa (Tom Hensel) Larson of Cambridge; nephews and nieces; other relatives and friends.
He also was preceded in death by a sister, Ilona Rae Dehnert.
Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11, at the Claussen Funeral Home in Lake Mills with the Rev. David Sobek of the Lake Mills Moravian Church officiating.
Burial will be in Kroghville Cemetery at a later date.
Visitation will be on Saturday at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until the time of services.
Special thank you to the doctors and nurses at 1 S. Park and Rainbow Hospice for their support and care.
To my best friend, Peggy: “Bye-Bye.”
