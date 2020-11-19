Richard A. "Dick" Kyle

July 20, 1946 - November 17, 2020
Fort Atkinson, WI - Richard (Dick) A. Kyle went to his Heavenly Home on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, with his family at his side.
Dick was born in Fort Atkinson, WI, on July 20, 1946, to Robert L. and Elsie (Doetze) Kyle, and was baptized at Bethany Lutheran Church on September 8, 1946. He graduated from Fort Atkinson High School, worked as a draftsman at Crepaco in Lake Mills, and served in the Army National Guard from 1967 to 1972. Dick married Linda Dunsmoor, and together they had two daughters, Amy and Kristine. In 1968 he was hired by Wisconsin Electric Power Company, attended lineman school, and worked there as lineman, troubleman, and job-site coordinator, until his retirement.
Dick loved his job at WE, spending time with his family, and his home on the river that he and Linda built together. His grandsons Brady and Tyler gave him many happy hours with their visits, and while cheering them on in their various sports throughout the years. He was an avid hunter, enjoying many trips to Colorado and Wyoming for elk and mule deer with family and special friends. He also enjoyed deer hunting in Wisconsin and bird hunting with his golden retrievers, fishing, trap-shooting, and boating.
Dick is survived by his wife, Linda; his daughter and son-in-law, Amy and Barry Sexton; grandsons Brady (Maile Aalto) Sexton and Tyler Sexton. He is also survived by his brother Robert (Pat) Kyle, his sister-in-law Lisa Dunsmoor, brother-in-law Bill (Lisa) Dunsmoor, brother-in-law Gary (Dawn) Dunsmoor, sister-in-law Bonnie (Rick) Jaeger, sister-in-law Carole (Pat) Collins; his God-children Bobby Kyle, Amanda Collins, Katelyn Fredrick, and Levi Dunsmoor; and many other precious nieces and nephews.
Dick was predeceased by his daughter Kristine, his parents, his father and mother-in-law Lynn and May Dunsmoor, and sister-in-law Andrea Dunsmoor.
A private family memorial service will be held for Dick.
Nitardy Funeral Home is assisting the family, online condolences may be given to the family at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bethany Lutheran Church.
The family wishes to thank Rainbow Hospice and Pastor Steinbrenner for their loving support and care.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.