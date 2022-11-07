Watertown, WI - Richard "Augie" Tietz, 84, of Watertown, passed away on Friday, November 4, 2022, at Park Ridge in Watertown.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, November 11, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. at Hafemeister Funeral Home with Rev. Ray Bezanson officiating. Relatives and friends may gather at the funeral home from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Innichement with military honors will take place later at the Lutheran Cemetery in Watertown. Memorials, if desired, would be appreciated to the Jefferson County Parks Department (Interurban Trail). Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Richard August Tietz was born on December 13, 1937, to Gilbert and Hazel (Borchardt) Tietz in Watertown. He was a 1955 graduate of Watertown High School. Augie served in the United States Navy from 1955-1958 being stationed in Hawaii. He married Sharron Richardson on June 8, 1963, in LaCrosse.
Augie worked at Johnson Controls in Watertown as an engineer for 20 years. He was an avid Green Bay Packer and Wisconsin Badger fan. He and his family took regular family vacations to many places throughout the country. Family was very important to Augie. They enjoyed spending holidays, family vacations and the Sunday of Riverfest together.
Augie was very involved with his community, giving countless hours to the causes he was involved with. They include: Watertown Rotary Club, Watertown Main Street Program, The United Way, Interurban Bike Trail Initiative, Watertown Elks Club, and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Watertown. Augie was an alderman in Watertown for several years and served as a Jefferson County Supervisor for many years. Augie was proud of his accomplishments with the Jefferson Board and Parks Committee, a few of he was very proud of; The Interurban Trail which he was involved in the planning and securing funds, Dorothy Carnes Park, Brandt/Quirk Park, Korth Park and Cappie's Landing (formerly the boat club).
In 1949 he was a member of the championship, 7th Ward Team, Boys Basketball League. In 1970 he received recognition for one of the Outstanding Young Men of America. In 2016-2017 he received the Elks Distinguished Citizenship Award. He was the recipient of the annual Alfred and Helen Krahn Citizenship Award on April 18, 2017. Augie was instrumental in the construction of Chamberland at Riverside Park and was very involved with various parks throughout Jefferson County and Watertown. On August 13, 2017, at Watertown Riverfest he received the honor of the Main St. bridge being named The Richard "Augie" Tietz Bridge.
He is survived by his two daughters: Betsy (John Smith) Bright and Heidi (Brett Beal) Sellnow both of Watertown; three grandchildren, Robert Carlson, Connor (Dominique Miller) Sellnow, Carter Sellnow; one great-granddaughter, Hadley Thrasher; one brother, Donald (Naomi) Tietz of Spring Lake; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife Sharron in 2010.
To plant a tree in memory of Richard Tietz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.