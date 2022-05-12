Richard Clarence Preuninger

Fort Atkinson, WI - Richard C. Preuninger, 77, of Fort Atkinson, passed away May 8, 2022 at Whispering Pines Nursing home in Ripon, WI after living with Parkinson's disease the last couple years. He is now at peace with the Lord.
Richard was born on February 18, 1945 in Fort Atkinson to Clarence and Elsie (Reu) Preuninger. He grew up in Fort Atkinson on the family farm, graduating from Fort Atkinson High School in 1963. Richard was a member of the Reserves for 6 years after high school. Richard started his entrepreneurial career by purchasing a dairy farm whitewashing business. He later ran a hog farm and later got back into dairy farming. He finished his career as proprietor of Preuninger Enterprises doing concrete work, excavation, and shoreline restoration.
Richard is survived by his two sisters: Norma Vorlob and Mary Poyer, brother-in-law Robert Ehrke and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his 'step-daughter' Jennie Bader, her husband Chad and their two children Tye and Adrianne. Richard was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Roy and two brother-in-laws (John Vorlob and Ron Poyer).
Richard will be remembered as a loving, kind, hard-working man who would always take time to help a person in need. He spent the final few years of his life in Wild Rose, WI before being transferred to Ripon for nursing care.
A visitation will be held at Nitardy Funeral Home - 1008 Madison Ave. Fort Atkinson, WI on Tuesday, May 17th from 4 pm -5:30 pm with a service following the visitation. Richard will be buried at Evergreen Cemetery at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to Preceptor Hospice Health Care in Germantown.
