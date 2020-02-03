Richard Crimmins

LUCERNE, Ind. — Richard L. Crimmins, 86, of Lucerne, Ind., passed away Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Woodbridge Health Campus of Logansport.
He was born Aug. 25, 1933, in Lucerne to Leo and Margaret (Winn) Crimmins. On Aug. 19, 1951, in Harrison Township, Ind., he married Sarah Jane Herd, who preceded in death on May 26, 2015.
Richard was a lifelong farmer in Harrison Township. He was a member of the Lucerne Lions Club and a past recipient of its Melvin Jones Award. Richard was very proud of the fact that he had never missed a Sunday, for over 40 years, while being an active member of the Indian Creek Christian Church. He also was a former active member of the Indiana Farm Bureau.
Survivors include two sons, Herd (Loisann) Crimmins, Lucerne, Ind., and Gilbert (Mindy) Crimmins, Remington, Ind.; two daughters, Susie (Tom) Runkle, Fulton, Ind., and Jane (Michael) Jordan, Johnson Creek, Wis.; six grandsons, Kem Crimmins, Bronx, N.Y.; Jeff (Donna) Runkle, Rochester, Ind.; Greg (Laura) Runkle, Macy, Ind.; Adam Crimmins, Lucerne, Ind., Austin (Kassidy) Crimmins, Mishawaka, Ind.; and Brandon (Lisa) Crimmins, Elkhart, Ind.; five granddaughters, Kitten (Trey) McClain, Evansville, Ind.; Krystal (Chris) Howard, Logansport, Ind.; Amy (Corey) Calvert, Rochester, Ind.; Rebecca J. (Ted) Mueller, Watertown, Wis.; and Nicole L. (Andy) Wagner, Lisbon, Wis.; 30 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Lois Paschen; two grandchildren, Andy and Noel Crimmins; and one great-grandchild, Addison Jay McClain.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, in the Gundrum Funeral Home with Pastor Jeff Strite officiating. Burial will follow in the Indian Creek Christian Church Cemetery.
A visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Gundrum Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lucerne Lions Club or the Indian Creek Christian Church Cemetery.
