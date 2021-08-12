July 15, 1939 - August 6, 2021
Fort Atkinson, WI - Richard "Dick" Hamre, age 82, passed away peacefully on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, surrounded by his family after a long battle with Parkinson's. Dick was born July 15, 1939, the son of Ervin and Myrtle (Hanson) Hamre. Dick and Jan Johnson united in marriage on Aug. 13, 1967.
Dick's joy in life was sitting on bleachers watching his children, grandchildren and great-grandson. Be it wrestling, soccer, baseball, basketball, 4-H, FFA or band concerts, he was there and loving every minute of it. Two of his granddaughters are members of the U.S. Army Reserves. While he couldn't watch them in this the way he did sports, he was truly proud of their service. His kindness, support, encouragement and quiet words of wisdom touched many hearts along the way. He was proud and honored by the friendships and extended family relationships that were made, of the kids that became friends and the friends that became family.
Dick is survived by his wife, Jan, of 53 years; son, Corey (Stacey) Hamre; daughter, Cindy (Paul) Incha; grandchildren, Rachel, Cody, Holly, Jenna and Gunnar Hamre and Ben, Elli and Sam Incha; and great-grandson, AJ Hamre. He is further survived by his sister, Laurel Herwig; brothers-in-law, Joe Christian and Ken Johnson; sisters-in-law, Judy Hamre, Jackie Hamre, Ruth Barlow, Nan Johnson and Louise Hamre; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents, Ervin and Myrtle; brothers, Everett, Carlton, Sam and Ronnie Hamre; brothers-in-law, John Herwig and Bob Barlow; sisters, Karen Christian and Kathy Hamre; niece, Tracy Hamre; and nephew, Todd Wendt.
Dick was cared for through the years by Greg Scolman PT with Fort Healthcare. His patience, kindness and knowledge made Dick's years as an amputee with Parkinson's as mobile and safe as they could be.
Consistent with his wishes, there will be no formal services. He wanted his passing to be as gentle on his family as possible. If he touched your life along the way and you are inclined to honor his memory - enjoy your family, support those around you and treat others with kindness.
The family would like to thank special family friends, Dana, Scott, Brett and Kory Scherer. Their love and support in his last few years was treasured.
Just close your eyes and you will see all the memories that you have of me. Just sit and relax and you will find I'm still there inside your mind. Don't cry for me for now I'm gone. For I am in the land of song. There is no pain, there is no fear. So dry away that silent tear. Don't think of me in the dark and cold for here I am, no longer old. I'm in that place that's filled with love known to you all, as "up above."
Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson East
Funeral & Cremation Care
5203 Monona Drive
(608) 221-5420
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.