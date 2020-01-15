STOUGHTON — Richard "Dick" Traxler went to eternal rest on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020.
Dick was born in Whitewater on Oct. 14, 1938, to Claude and Linnie (Meracle) Traxler.
After graduating from Whitewater High School in 1956, he enlisted for four years in the United States Air Force.
In 1957, Dick married Alberta (Bert) Sudbrink, and the first of three daughters, Victoria Traxler (Tom) Radloff, was born in Lake Charles, La., in 1960. Marcia Traxler (Troy) Freemyer and Angela Traxler (Marty) Zwettler were born four and eight years later, respectively, in Fort Atkinson.
After the Air Force, Dick worked in his father's business, Traxler Feed Service, for two years before fulfilling his long-time ambition of “over-the-road” trucking in 1962. He worked as an “owner-operator” truck driver and retired after 42 years.
Thirty-eight of his years were with Diamond Transportation System, Inc., Racine, where he delivered farm and industrial equipment from manufacturers in the Midwest to dealers and distributors throughout the U.S. and Canada.
In addition to his wife, daughters and sons-in-law, Dick is survived by five grandsons, Richie (Bethany) and Tony (Lindsay) Radloff, and Spencer, Skylar and Baxter Beckwith; one granddaughter, Lizzie (Kolton Urso) Radloff; and step-granddaughter, Natalie Freemyer. He also is survived by great-grandsons, Traxler Thomas Radloff and Harvey Douglas Radloff, with a third great-grandson to be arriving in February.
Dick's surviving siblings include Shirley Cooley, Fort Atkinson, and Howard (Robin) Traxler, Milwaukee.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Robert; sister, Darlene; granddaughter, Bailey Beckwith; and brothers-in-law, Edwin Draeger, Dwight Cooley and John Lucht.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 21, at Hope Lutheran Church, 3702 County Highway AB, McFarland, with the Rev. Beth Schultz Byrnes officiating. Military honors will follow.
Friends and relatives are invited to a luncheon, immediately following, in the church fellowship hall.
Friends may greet the family on Tuesday at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of services.
A special thank you to the staff of Agrace and Skaalen for their care and compassion.
Cress Funeral Service in Stoughton is assisting the family with arrangements.
Please share your memories of Dick at www.CressFuneralService.com.
