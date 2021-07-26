June 22, 1932 - July 16, 2021
Fort Atkinson, WI - Richard "Dick" Werling of Fort Atkinson passed away peacefully on Monday, July 22, 2021 at his home surrounded by family. Dick was born in 1932 in Preble Township, Indiana, son of farmer William (1876-1963) and housewife Freida (1886-1961) Werling (née Fuhrmann). He entered the US Army and served during the Korean War from 1952-1955. Dick married the former Barbara J. Scott in 1957 and spent much of their 64-year marriage in or near Fort Atkinson. He had a long and celebrated professional life in aviation which started while he was in the Army. His career spanned four continents and culminated as the President of Omniflight Helicopters in Janesville, WI. The company had 125 amazing employees operating over 100 helicopters both domestically and internationally. Dick was an active volunteer for the Experimental Aircraft Association and often assisted with the annual AirVenture in Oshkosh, WI. As a cap to his lifelong love for aviation, he spent 10 years building a Van RV7 with a friend. They finished and flew the plane when Dick was 87 years old. Dick is survived by his wife, Barbara; daughter, Virginia Werling; son, William (Kimberly) Werling; four grandsons, Joshua (Sierra) Werling; Nicholas Werling; Aiden Werling; and Garrett Werling, and one great grandchild, Wesley Werling. A private ceremony will be held at a yet to be determined date and location. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the charity of your choosing. Nitardy Funeral Home is assisting the Werling family with arrangements. Online condolences can be made at https://www.nitardyfuneralhome.com and https://www.findagrave.com/memorial/229619410/
