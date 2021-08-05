October 9, 1946 - August 3, 2021
Eagle, WI - Richard G. Martens, 74, of Eagle, WI passed away on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at his home with his loving family by his side.
Dick was born on October 9, 1946 in Waukesha the son of Richard and Eleanor (Kutschenreuter) Martens. He grew up on the family farm and graduated from Palmyra High School. After high school, Dick faithfully served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. After an honorable discharge, Dick married Jane Gresk on November 29, 1969 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Milwaukee and the two would go on to enjoy over 50 years of marriage together. God blessed Dick and Jane's union with four loving children, Richie, Monica, Teresa and Patrick. Dick worked as a rural letter carrier for the US Postal Service for the majority of his working career. Dick was also a farmer at heart and enjoyed working his family's land his whole life. Dick grew sweet corn and pumpkins every year and these crops were enjoyed by the local community and his family for many years. Dick was an outdoorsman. He loved being out in God's creation hunting with his dogs or fishing. He also made sure to share his wisdom and love for farming with his children and family. He enjoyed spending time with his family doing things. Whether it was hunting, cutting wood to heat the house, planting or harvesting, he spent quality time with those he loved in an active way. He also had a heart for those in need and would do anything he could to help a friend or neighbor. Dick was a good man that loved his family and he will be dearly missed by those he leaves behind.
He is survived by: his loving wife, Jane Martens of Eagle, WI; his four children, Richie Martens of Dayton, OH, Monica (Corey) Walker of Waukesha, WI, Teresa (Matthew) Grant of Oconomowoc, WI, and Patrick Martens of Eagle, WI; his granddaughters, Madelyn and Savannah Grant; his sister, Jacqueline (John) Sheppard of Palmyra, WI; and his aunt, Sally Sinks of Palmyra, WI. He is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by parents and grandparents.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:00AM on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Palmyra, WI with Fr. Mariadas Bekala presiding. Full military honors will be conducted at the church following the service. Visitation will take place from 8:30AM until the time of service at the church.
Gibson Family Funeral Homes of Eagle and Palmyra, WI is serving the family. To place an online condolence please visit gibsonfuneral.com.
