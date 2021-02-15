May 13, 1938 - February 12, 2021
Sullivan, WI - Richard George Geib passed peacefully with his family by his side at the age of 82 and made his final journey home on Friday, February 12, 2021.
Richard was born in Aurora, IL on May 13, 1938 to Bernard and Magdalene Geib. He graduated from Marmion Military Academy in 1957. He worked for CB & Q Railroad until opening his own service station in Naperville, IL as he loved and enjoyed working on cars, especially old cars. To assist his parents in their business, he moved to Kelly Lake, WI. He was then employed at Patz Corporation in Pound, WI where he met the love of his life, the former Carol Sadowsky. They were married in April 1979. They were blessed with two children, Matthew, and Megan. Their jobs relocated them to Sullivan, WI shortly after having Matthew and then, Megan blessed them with her presence four years later, completing their family of four.
Richard was a very hard working, gentle, humble, kind man who lived his Christian faith in his daily walk of life. He had such a great appreciation for life and counted his blessings every day. He never allowed anything get in the way of true happiness and always made the best out of everything. Any time life would throw a curveball, he would always say, "What are you going to do about it?" He took great joy in his role as a servant of the Lord, a husband, a father, and grandpa. He did his job very well - and we shall always toast to the amazing man he was. He loved the Lord and his family more than anything. The simpler things in life were always enough for him and he never needed much to be happy. "This is the day the Lord has made; we will rejoice and be glad in it." Psalm 118:24
In his free time, he loved and enjoyed working on old cars. He would often be found outside in his garage working on his old car. When the weather would be nice, he would take his wife for a ride through the countryside and enjoy the beauty of God's creations with the love of his life right next to him. He loved all things from the 1950's and 1960's especially the music. He enjoyed traveling to car shows, showing his car and the wonderful friends he made there. Rich and his hot rod have earned a plethora of awards which he was always humbly proud of. He enjoyed many other things such as Up North and watching the Green Bay Packers, to name a few. He also loved making his home festive for the holidays.
Richard is survived by his wife of almost 42 years, Carol; children, Matthew (Ann) Geib and Megan (Jason) Kexel; five beautiful grandchildren, Trevin, Nova, Ashton, Jaylah, and Winslow and grand-fur babies, Angelo, Bobo, Gracie, and Harvey. Richard is also survived by many in-laws as well as nieces and nephews, Danny (Sandy) Sadowsky, Paul (Carol) Sadowsky and their children, Steve (Sally) Sadowsky and their children, Sue Kovnesky and her children, and Peggy Ochs and her fur babies. He was preceded in death by his parents; uncle, Joseph Horber; parents-in-law, John & Betty Sadowsky; brothers-in-law, Patrick Ochs & John Sadowsky, Jr., niece, Emily Sadowsky; fur baby, Shiloh and grand-fur baby, Buffy.
"Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy and my burden is light." - Matthew 11:28-30
A Celebration of Richard's Life will be held Saturday, February 20, 2021 at 3:00 pm at Pagenkopf Funeral Home, 1165 E. Summit Ave., Oconomowoc, WI 53066, with Pastor Terry Fulks presiding. A visitation will be held from 12:00 pm until time of service at 3:00 pm. Due to the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic, safety measures will be observed and encouraged, including wearing a mask and social distancing.
The family of Richard would like to thank you for all the love and prayers over the last 6.5 weeks. In lieu of flowers, a GoFundMe page has been established for Carol Geib in hope of relieving the financial burden she will face in the coming days.
