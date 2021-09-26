Richard Gorniak

Fort Atkinson, WI - Richard Joseph Gorniak, age 70, of Fort Atkinson, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at Meriter Hospital in Madison.
Richard was born in Chicago, Illinois, on September 26, 1951; the son of Justin and Josephine (Van Hoy Donk) Gorniak.
Richard is survived by Gildo, aka Eddie Gorniak and Gibson (Miley) Costa; grandchildren: Sarah, Gibby, Anthony, Kayle, Little Richie, Eden, Brolio, Emmanuel, Nathan and Michael; siblings: Alan (Marion) Gorniak, Christopher (Sheryl) Gorniak, Dominic (Barb) Gorniak, Michael (Cindy) Gorniak; sister-in-law, Kathy Gorniak. He is survived by his many friends and extended family from Burlington, Watertown, Janesville, and Fort Atkinson. He will be remembered for the many lives he touched in his Brazilian family.
He is preceded in death by his parents; siblings: brothers Guido Gorniak and Justine Gorniak and sister Mary (LaBuguen) Gorniak.
He made such a difference as a teacher, jeweler, nurse and caregiver. Richard was a "good and faithful servant" who touched so many lives in so many ways. He always put the needs of others before his own. We smile when we remember all of his stories - what a story teller!
His spirt was like the most precious and beautiful creations - a magnificent sparkling diamond.
He truly loved adventure and travel. It reminds us to live our lives to the fullest.
As you stand upon a shore gazing at a beautiful sea, or look upon a flower and admire its simplicity, remember Richard!
A visitation will be held on Saturday, October 2nd, 2021 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Nitardy Funeral Home in Fort Atkinson. A memorial service will follow the visitation. Friends and family are welcome to gather for a luncheon following the service at the Legion Hall (201 S Water Street, Fort Atkinson).
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Toys for Tots or your favorite charity.
The family requests that all attending the visitation and service at the funeral home please wear a mask.
