September 15, 1958 - June 23, 2021
Fort Atkinson, WI - Richard H. Bainbridge, 62, of Fort Atkinson, passed away on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at Fort Memorial Hospital.
Richard was born on September 15, 1958 in Edgerton, son of the late John and Ann (Giese) Bainbridge. He married Lillian Beck on May 9, 1981 in Jefferson.
Richard was a loving husband, father and friend.
Richard is survived by his wife, Lillian Bainbridge of Fort Atkinson; children, Andrew (Krista) Bainbridge of Muskego, Adam (Michelle) Bainbridge of Watertown, Ashley (Peter) Bergman of Janesville, Amy Bainbridge of Fort Atkinson and Alex Bainbridge of Fort Atkinson as well as 8 grandchildren.
A private gathering will be held.
Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.
