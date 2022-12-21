September 19, 1930 - December 18, 2022 Park Falls, formerly Janesville and Fort Atkinson, WI - Richard H. Ludwig
age 92, of Park Falls, formerly of Janesville and Fort Atkinson, died on Sunday December 18, 2022 at his home in Butternut. He was born on September 19, 1930 in Janesville, the son of Harry and Mildred (Schultz) Ludwig. Richard served his country in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. On June 30, 1956 he married Joan Babzien and in 1983 the couple moved to Butternut. Richard earned a Bachelors of Business Education from UW Whitewater and a Masters of Science and Business Education from UW Madison. He was a teacher from 1960 to 1970 in Fifield and Park Falls and then worked for Southwestern Publishing on textbooks he taught from until 1990. He then was a substitute teacher in Glidden from 1990 until 2009. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, reading, and spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his (4)children: Ingrid (Darryl) Koch of Fort Atkinson, Richard Jr. (Carol Ball) Ludwig of Fort Atkinson, Barbara (Randy) Wiesmann of Fort Atkinson, and Susan Sullivan of Lily, (7)grandchildren: Megan (Alec) Stevens & Peter Koch, Kyle Ludwig, Ryan & Ashley Wiesmann, and Kory (Mindy) Walters & Kayla Sullivan, (5)great-grandchildren:
Sawyer, Owen, Sophia, Siobhon, and Fynnlee. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Joan in 2018, and (2)sisters: Joan Alwin and Laura Jean Huhn.
A visitation will be held at Birch Street Funeral Service Chapel in Park Falls on Wednesday December 21, 2022 from 5:00pm until 7:00pm
Funeral Services will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fort Atkinson on Monday December 26, 2022 at 11:00am. Pastor Amy Waelchli will officiate. A visitation will be held at the church from 10:00am until the hour of the service.
Burial with military honors will follow the service at Evergreen Cemetery in Fort Atkinson.
Birch Street Funeral Service is assisting the family.
