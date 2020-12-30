Richard Harold "Dick" Kraus

December 29, 2020
Fort Atkinson, WI - Richard "Dick" Harold Kraus Sr, 94, Fort Atkinson, formerly of Whitewater, passed away on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at Alden Estates of Jefferson.
Dick was born on August 31, 1926 in Whitewater, WI to Arthur and Bertha (Krebs) Kraus. He graduated from Whitewater College High School. Dick married Frances Roselle on July 3, 1948. Together they operated a dairy farm for many years. They moved to Fort Atkinson where Dick started working for the City of Fort Atkinson for over 28 years and retired at the age of 92. He enjoyed woodworking, history and was a great story teller. He loved to give things to others and was known for dressing up as Santa Claus.
He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Frances of Whitewater; children Sally (Roger) Gransee, Whitewater, Richard Jr (Pam) Kraus, Whitewater, Debbie Bartz, Milwaukee, Sue (Rick) Lien, Cold Spring, Sandy (Greg) Olds, Whitewater, Sharon (Mike) Goldner, Allentown, PA, Sari Burrow, Whitewater; 16 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings Elmer, Dorothy, Robert, and Mary Lou; grandchildren Rachel Bartz and Jorden Lien; great-grandchild Finley Olds.
A Graveside Service will be held on Monday, January 4, 2021 at 10:00am at Hillside Cemetery in Whitewater, WI. Rev. Susan Bresser is officiating. As an expression of sympathy you may wish to consider memorials to fund a memorial to be placed along the bike path in Fort Atkinson to honor Dick and his work for Fort Atkinson. Online condolences may be made by visiting nitardyfuneralhome.com. Nitardy Funeral Home, Whitewater is assisting the family.
