Richard Harry Doolittle, 90, of Fort Atkinson, passed away on Aug. 3, 2019, at the Agrace Hospice Center in Janesville.
Richard was born on May 8, 1929, in Watertown, to the late Harry and Mildred Doolittle.
He graduated from Menasha High School in 1948.
Richard served in the U.S. Air Force from 1950-53. While in the Air Force, he met and married Christeen Hall, the mother of his four children.
Richard was an over-the-road truck driver for 44 years; driving was his passion.
He was a member of the Oregon Masonic Lodge No. 151 for 50 years. He also was a member of the American Legion and a Zor Shriner of Madison.
Richard is survived by his children, Michael Doolittle of Jefferson, Linda (Jim) Lowrey of Cambridge and Scott (Lynn) Doolittle of Roscoe, Ill.; daughter-in-law, Sharon Davis of Greer, S.C.; 11 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
He also is survived by his sister, Duann (Carl) Petersen of Cambridge.
He was preceded in death by his son, Steven Doolittle of Greer, S.C.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 9, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 314 Barrie St., Fort Atkinson.
Friends may call on Friday at the church from 9:30 a.m. until time of service. A lunch will be served at the church following the service.
A special thanks is extended by the family to Reena Senior Living in Fort Atkinson and the Agrace Hospice Center in Janesville.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.
The Nitardy Funeral Home is assisting the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.