WHITEWATER — Richard Hubert Victor Regelein, 96, Whitewater, passed away with family by his side on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Reena Senior Living in Fort Atkinson.
Richard was born on Feb. 11, 1923, in Litchville, N.D., to Benjamin Albert Ludwig Regelein and Ana Mitilda Carolina (Busche) Regelein.
Richard served his country in the United States Army during World War II as part of the PFC 355th ENGR REG. Richard served 2 ½ years. He entered service April 4, 1943 and was discharged Oct. 31, 1945. He served overseas for one year, 10 months and eight days.
He was awarded military medals of Good Conduct, European-African-Middle Eastern Theatre Service Medal, three Overseas Service Bars, five Battle Stars-Normandy, Northern France, Rhineland, Ardennes, Central Europe and a Victory medal.
On June 11, 1949, he married Beverly Luplow. She preceded him in death on May 1, 2019.
Richard was employed by the Regelein Roofing Company, and later in the home-building business. He retired from the Whitewater School District in its maintenance department.
Richard enjoyed fishing, gardening and traveling with Beverly.
He was a member of First English Lutheran Church.
Richard is survived by his brother, Earnest Walter Regelein of Whitewater; nieces and nephews, Jerry Wolfram, James (Rose Schroeder) Wolfram, John (Beverly) Wolfram, Tom (Helene) Regelein, Ray Regelein, Elizabeth (Noel) Barrera and Andrew (Raechel) Luplow.
He also was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Harvey; and sister, Florence Wolfram.
A memorial service with military honors will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, at First English Lutheran Church, 401 W. Main St., Whitewater.
Friends may call on Saturday at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
As an expression of sympathy, you may wish to consider memorials to First English Lutheran Church or to Rainbow Hospice.
The family would like to thank the staff at Reena Senior Living and Rainbow for their care and compassion.
Nitardy Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
