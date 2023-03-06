January 21, 1934 - March 3, 2023
Fort Atkinson, WI - Richard J. Radloff age 89 of Fort Atkinson, WI. passed away March 3, 2023, surrounded by his family.
Richard was born January 21, 1934, at the family home in the Town of Oakland to Arnold and Alice (Falk) Radloff. He graduated from Fort Atkinson High School then spent 2 years in the Army stationed in Torrance California. After the Army "filled him" out he returned to Fort Atkinson and his coworkers and friends nicknamed him "Porky", which has stuck with him to this day. On August 10, 1957, Rich married Helen Jean Nettum at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fort Atkinson, WI. In 1958 Rich returned to Fort Atkinson, after his stint in the Army, and worked maintenance for 43 years at Jones Dairy Farm. You could always find him with his ball ping hammer in hand. Following his retirement from Jones he drove semi-truck for various companies including Kelly Moss, where he would haul race cars to various tracks around the country. Rich was a faithful member of Trinity Lutheran Church. In his spare time, he enjoyed woodworking and working on his truck and car.
Rich is survived by his wife Helen, sons; Tim(Debra) of Fort Atkinson, WI and Tom(Vicki) of McFarland, WI. He is also survived by 5 grandchildren; David (Heather) Radloff, Jenifer(Reed) Eilert, Richard(Bethany) Radloff, Anthony(Lindsay)Radloff, and Elizabeth(Kolton) Urso. He is further survived by 12 Great-Grandchildren; Julia, Rylan, Sawyer, Aaron, Oliver, Finn, Autumn, Traxler, Harvey, Elmer, Reese, and Otto, and a brother Eugene Radloff. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister-in-law Marianne Radloff
Funeral Services will take place on Thursday March 9, 2023 11AM at Trinity Lutheran Church 314 Barrie St. Fort Atkinson, WI. Friends may meet with the family from 9:30AM until time of service. Burial to follow at East Koshkonong Lutheran Cemetery, Cambridge.
Memorials to Trinity Lutheran Church or Rainbow Hospice would be appreciated. The family would like to thank Rainbow Hospice and the staff at Reena Memory Care for the care given to Rich.
