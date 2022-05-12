Richard K. Zeidler

Fort Atkinson, WI - Richard "Ricky" K. Zeidler, 66, of Fort Atkinson, passed away Thursday, May 5, 2022 at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison.
Rick was born on January 21, 1956 in Fort Atkinson, son of the late Earl and Bernice (Behrens) Zeidler and was a lifelong resident of Fort Atkinson.
He had been employed at Lorman Iron and Metal in Fort Atkinson since he was 16 years old until the plant closed. He most recently was employed by Jefferson County Human Services.
Rick was very dependable and always willing to help anyone in need. Even in death, Rick was able to give the gift of life to strangers, as he was an organ donor.
He is survived by his brother, Randy Zeidler of Georgia; sisters, Judy (Roger) Mundt of Lake Mills, Cheryl Klemme of Mesa, AZ and Diane (Roger) Gerstner of Green Bay; and many nieces, nephews and friends. He was also preceded in death his infant sister, Noreen Sue; sister and brother-in-law, Barb and Gene Buchholtz; and nephew, Keith Buchholtz.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 16, 2022 at Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson. Visitation will take place on Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 10 a.m. on Monday at the memorial home until time of service. Burial will take place in Evergreen Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Jefferson County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.