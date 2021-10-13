Richard L. Hotchkiss

May 4, 1951 - October 9, 2021
Fort Atkinson, WI - Richard L. "Hotchie" Hotchkiss Sr., 70, of Fort Atkinson, passed away Saturday, October 9, 2021 at his home. Rick was born on May 4, 1951 in Eau Claire, WI, son of the late Wayne and Doris (Rudy) Hotchkiss
Rick graduated from Eau Claire High School and became a Vietnam Veteran after serving in the United States Marine Corp. While in the Corp he played fast pitch softball and football. He met and married Roxie during those years and after completing his service to our country, they moved back to Wisconsin from North Carolina.
He was employed by Stoppenbach's Meat Packing Plant and retired in 2007 after 30 years.
Rick then began to volunteer at Fort Atkinson Memorial Hospital and would jokingly tell people he was going to work that day to perform surgery. He also helped with elections in the town of Koshkonong.
Hotchie, (the name many knew him by) played for many years as the pitcher of the Fort Community Credit Union softball team. He also played basketball and as a member of the Koshkonong Mounds Country Club, played many rounds of golf there. The outdoors is where he wanted to be and especially enjoyed hunting and fishing. He liked to be involved in his children's lives and so he coached youth football and girls softball.
But his Grandchildren meant the world to him. He was a proud Grandpa rarely missing an event or being there to witness their accomplishments. He loved joking with them and spoiling them.
Rick was a member of the American Legion Post 164, the 40 et Eight Voiture 750 of Jefferson County, and Bethany Ev. Lutheran Church.
He was a big fan of all Wisconsin sports, an avid cruciverbalist, a teller of stories and a good spirited selfless friend to many who will surely miss his great company.
Rick is survived by his wife, Roxann of 46 years; children, Holli (Howard) Heine and Richard Hotchkiss Jr both of Fort Atkinson; grandchildren, Jacob and Cory Heine and Emily Hartje and Presley Hotchkiss; brothers, Wayne (Marge) Hotchkiss Jr and Mike (Cindy) Hotchkiss; sisters, Kaye (Brad) Harkness and Rhonda (Dave) Rogers; sisters-in-law, Charlayne (Kent) Kiesling of Neenah, Carol Riddell and Chris (Roger) Nordberg both of Fort Atkinson and Rosie (Rick) Wedl of Jefferson and many nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by his brothers-in-law, Charles and Gary Lenz.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Bethany Ev. Lutheran Church in Fort Atkinson. Visitation will take place on Friday, October 15 at the Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson from 4 to 7 p.m. and from 10 a.m. on Saturday at the church until time of service.
