DEERFIELD — Richard L. Peterson, 94, of Deerfield, passed away on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Alden Estates in Jefferson.
Dick was born on March 16, 1925, in Deerfield, to Edwin and Christine (Hanson) Peterson.
In 1943 he enlisted into the United States Army and served under General George S. Patton in the 65th infantry in World War II. He worked as a dairy route distributor for Golden Guernsey.
Dick married Martha La Mont on May 2, 1951.
He enjoyed golfing every Sunday, bowling and playing darts.
Dick is survived by a brother, Earl Peterson; his grandchildren, Christopher (Tracy Keely) Crandall, Martha (Brian) Loucks, Jenny (Ken) Burisek, Tim (Ann) Olsen and Peter (Nancy) Olsen; great-grandchildren, Alivia, Kaleb, Alex, Nolan, Jeremiah, Jacob, Keith, Holly, Marissa, Mariah and Patrick; great-great-grandchildren, Levi, Bryson, Aziana, Charlotte and Oliver.
He was preceded in death by his parents, four sisters, three brothers, two daughters Margaret (Otto) Olsen and Judith (Russell) Crandall, his wife Martha Peterson and great-great grandchild August Louise.
A memorial service will take place on Saturday, Sept. 14, at 11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fort Atkinson.
Memorials may be made in Dick’s name to the Wounded Warrior Project.
Nitardy Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
