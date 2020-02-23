ROCKFORD, Ill. — Richard Mark Knapik, 59, of Rockford, Ill., passed away at Alden Estates of Jefferson on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, after a long battle with COPD.
A longtime resident of St. Petersburg, Fla., Richard loved the beach, music, gardening, watching football and spending time with his many friends.
Richard is survived by his two children, Mark (Emalyn) Knapik of Buffalo, N.Y., and Stefanie (Jake Hiller) Knapik of Fort Atkinson, Wis. He also is survived by all eight siblings, Paula Knapik, Peter Knapik, Christopher (Sherri) Knapik, his twin, John Knapik, James Knapik, Lisa (Jack) Gray, Mary (Richard) Jones and Kathy (Shawn) Swanson; 15 nieces and nephews; and two grandchildren, Mae and Sarah Knapik.
He was predeceased by his parents, Francis John Knapik and Geraldine Ann (O’Connor) Knapik.
Special thanks to the nurses and staff of Rainbow Hospice for all their loving care and patience.
Inurnment will be held at Sunset Memorial in the Chapel of Love on Friday, Feb. 28, at 1 p.m.
A celebration of life will follow at Onyx Bar and Grill.
