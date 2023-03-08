Richard Thomas "Tom" Handeyside

July 20, 1959 - February 22, 2023 Phoenix, AZ - Richard Thomas Handeyside
To summarize it simply, Tom Handeyside was a multi-dimensional man whose life centered on five loves: plants, animals, artistry, family, and his job. He dealt with each in different degrees, but to all gave his energy and focus in full measure.
Tom died on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, after a fall in his home in Phoenix, AZ. He was 63.
Richard Thomas Handeyside was born in Fort Atkinson, WI, on July 20, 1959, to Dr. Robert and Margaret (Hilliker) Handeyside and was raised in the rolling, wooded hills and farmland of southeastern Wisconsin. From childhood on, as his interest in animals grew, so too did his list of pets, including hamsters, numerous dogs, an African tortoise, and many cats. As to the latter, and throughout his life, it was impressive indeed to observe him cast his almost mystical magic over any skittish or curious feline that crossed his path. As a child he also developed a love of botany, raising any number of plants under grow lights in his folks' basement, transplanting them outside and, eventually, painting or drawing them.
He graduated from Fort Atkinson High School in 1977 and attended the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point where he studied art, and Madison Area Technical College where he learned about landscape architecture. Those two areas of study combined to ignite a career, so that even before moving to Phoenix in the mid-1980s and eventually gaining employment with Home Depot, he was well-versed in xeriscape design.
Once in Phoenix he immersed himself in its artistic community, ranging from set design to painting and drawing, the latter of which continue to grace the walls of family and friends. He joined Home Depot in the early 2000s and found his niche in their garden centers. Over the years he developed a loyal customer following--people who sought his advice and sometimes asked for him specifically. On occasion he would volunteer to plant at their homes the very items he had just sold them. Simultaneously, he gained the respect of co-workers, managers, company executives and vendors alike. Said one store manager, "Tom OWNED that garden center." Perhaps his most visual contribution to the Camelback Home Depot in Phoenix was its annual Christmas tree sale display, which included a large burlap-tented lot that featured the trees, holiday lighting, decorations and his giant "gingers" (gingerbread men), all of which his manager described as "spectacular." For these Tom won corporate awards, of which he was rightly proud. He truly loved Home Depot and his colleagues there.
To say the very least, Tom was a colorful personality. He was exuberant and animated. Sometimes boisterous and bawdy, he in turn was equally caring and introspective. He was a "Trekkie," and with his family he was a prankster. He was famous for his Halloween parties, could decorate a room in an instant and was a very good cook, though unsparing in his use of the hottest peppers and sauces known to mankind.
At the end of Tom's road stands the sort of person to whom many of us can only aspire: a kind and gentle soul.
Tom leaves Phoenix resident Gideon Demetrius, whom he helped raise and treated like a son; three sisters: Mary, and her husband Kenneth Hartenian of Sturgeon Bay, WI; Martha, and her husband Manuel Fernandez of Madrid, Spain; and Kate, and her husband Joseph Nehmer of Fort Atkinson, WI; a brother, Robert, and his wife Mary Beth of Frankenmuth, MI; six nieces and nephews; dear and loving friends Rae Heimer, Jason and Rhonda Mihalic and Shirley Fobke, all of the Phoenix area; countless friends and caring co-workers; and Furball the cat and Bob the tortoise.
A.L. Moore Grimshaw Mortuaries in Phoenix provided cremation services. Memorial events in Fort Atkinson and in Phoenix are yet to be determined.
Those interested in making a charitable contribution in Tom's name may do so to the Boyce Thompson Arboretum, 37615 E. Arboretum Way, Superior, AZ, 85173.
To plant a tree in memory of Richard Handeyside as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.