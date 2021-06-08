June 21, 1950 - May 30, 2021Fort Atkinson, WI - Richard (Rich) W. Fiege, 70, of Fort Atkinson, passed away on Sunday May 30, 2021, at the Rainbow hospice inpatient center with loved ones nearby.
Richard was born on June 21, 1950, in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin. Son of the late Robert Fiege Sr, and Ida Robbins. He married the love of his life, Nancy on December 29th, 1975. Surviving are his brothers; Robert (Carol) Fiege Jr, Lonnie (Jenny) Fiege; Daughter; Cindy (Dan) Davis; Grandchildren; John Vogelsberg, Christopher Vogelsberg, Dakota Davis, and Faith Davis. He was also very close to his nephews, Steve (Deanna) Fiege, and Frederic (Georgina) Fiege. He had a very special bond with his grandson Christopher. He was also survived by four great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Nancy; mother; Ida Robbins; father; Robert Fiege Sr; and brother; Alfred Fiege.
He was a graduate of Fort Atkinson, High School, class of 1968. Shortly after graduation, he enlisted in the United States Army. He was a proud Vietnam Veteran, and served overseas from 1969 to 1971. He had a big heart, and loved giving to charities. He was devoted to spending time with friends and family. He was an avid coin collector, loved muscle cars, and enjoyed watching movies and sports with those that he cared about. He appreciated his morning breakfast outings with his good friend, Doris Walker.
A Celebration of Life will be at Trinity Lutheran Church, at 314 Barrie Street, Fort Atkinson, WI. Service will be on June 26, 2021, at 1 pm, with full military honors following. All veterans are welcomed to attend. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Richard’s honor to Vietnam Veterans of American (VVA) at www.vva.org.
“I’ve lost my grandfather, my hero, my best friend, and my rock… without you, I’m lost. My entire world fell apart around me. The only comfort I have is that you are finally pain free, and with your beloved wife, Nancy. You enjoy your eternal paradise, soldier. You’ve earned it. I love you, and I’ll see you again.” - Your loving grandson, Chris.
“It broke my heart to lose you, but you didn’t go alone, part of me went with you, the day God called you home.” – Cindy
“You showed us what being strong meant, and that you were one heck of a fighter. Rest easy, know that you’ve changed the lives of every person you’ve ever encountered, and save me a spot. Love you.” –John
“Grandpa Rich came into our lives, when we thought there wouldn’t be anyone to call grandpa. His smile and laugh was contagious. His hugs were one of my favorite things. His traditional “Happy Birthday” phone calls, I looked forward to every year. He taught me many lessons, one of the most important, being that family doesn’t end in blood. I love and miss you dearly, Grandpa. I’m going to continue to make you proud of me.” - Faith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.