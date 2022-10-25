June 7, 1938 - October 19, 2022 Watertown, WI - Rick Marquardt,84, of Watertown,WI- formerly Fort Atkinson, WI passed away on October 19,2022.

Rick was born on June 7, 1938 in Milwaukee, WI. Rick attended Boys Tech High School and was an active member of the Civil Air Patrol. After high school Rick joined the United States Air Force and served on a B-52 during the Cold War.

To plant a tree in memory of Ricki Marquardt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

