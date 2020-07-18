Ricky Scott Luebke, 55, of Fort Atkinson, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
Ricky was born on Aug. 30, 1964, in Fort Atkinson, to Frank and Mariam (Kamrath) Luebke. He spent all of his life in Fort Atkinson and graduated from Fort Atkinson High School.
On Oct. 29, 1994, Ricky married Kendra Graham at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, and together they had two children.
He worked as a dairy farmer on his family farm for most of his life.
Ricky was a member of the St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church.
He enjoyed hunting, farming, fishing, horseback riding, cowboy movies and Country music. Above all else, he enjoyed spending time with family.
Ricky is survived by his children, Dane (Amanda Nelson) Luebke of Jefferson and Kara (Brian Mason) Luebke of Janesville; grandchildren, Bridget Mason and Alannah Mason of Janesville; siblings, Gary Luebke of Fort Atkinson, Barb (Dwaine) Alexander of Fort Atkinson, Ron (Jean) Luebke of Fort Atkinson, Steve (Diane) Luebke of Fort Atkinson and Randy (Sarah) Luebke of Fort Atkinson; many nieces, nephews and their children.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Mariam Luebke; and niece, Heather Luebke.
The family would like to give special thanks to Agrace of Janesville for taking such good care of their father.
Visitation will take place from 10 a.m. until noon on Saturday, July 25, at Nitardy Funeral Home in Fort Atkinson.
Online condolences can be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.