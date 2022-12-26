Rita H. Rohloff

Palmyra, WI - Rita Helen Rohloff (Szymkowski), age 71, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday December 21, 2022 at 9:25pm surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with cancer.
Rita was born on October 1, 1951 to Henry and Mary (nee Schroeder) Szymkowski. Rita loved to travel spontaneously. She was also passionate about the beach and reading. Rita loved her family fiercely which included her many Labrador Retrievers.
Rita is survived by: her husband Richard Rohloff; her daughters, Carolyn (Gary) Krueger, Kimberly (Allyn) Kolstad, and Kristina Rohloff;and her son Nicholas (Lindsey) Rohloff. She is further survived by: eight grandchildren, Brandon Wetterling, Kelly and Trevor Krueger, Benjamin, Allyson and Mason Kolstad and Hunter and Hayden Rohloff; three great grandchildren Aubrey and Mason Feich and Kensen Fry; and one brother, Andy; two sisters, Barb and Mary, as well as many relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, and her brothers and sisters.
A Memorial Gathering will be held from 5:00PM until 7:00PM on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at the Gibson Family Funeral Home in Palmyra, WI (320 W. Main Street, Palmyra, WI 53156). A Prayer Service will be held at 7:00PM at the funeral home. Fr. Mariadas Bekala will officiate the prayer service.
The Gibson Funeral Home in Palmyra, WI is serving the family. To place an online condolence, please visit gibsonfuneral.com
To plant a tree in memory of Rita Rohloff as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
