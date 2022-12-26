Rita H. Rohloff

October 1, 1951 - December 21, 2022

Palmyra, WI - Rita Helen Rohloff (Szymkowski), age 71, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday December 21, 2022 at 9:25pm surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with cancer.

