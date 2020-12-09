April 12, 1948 - December 6, 2020
Fort Atkinson, WI - Robert A. Holman (Bob) passed away on December 6, 2020 at Fort Healthcare. His life was defined by his Catholic Faith and love of his Family. He coached his children's sports teams and loved watching his grandchildren participate in anything and everything. He enjoyed his time on the greens and rooting for his favorite Wisconsin sports teams, sometimes watching the same games over and over again. Bob was known to be a quiet man, but his quick wit was enjoyed by all. Bob shared his love of his Catholic Faith by teaching religious education classes for many years while being involved in the Knights of Columbus at St. Joseph's Church.
Bob was born April 12, 1948 in Chicago, Illinois to Edward Joseph Holman and Georgia nee Matiasek Holman. He was one of 3 sons: James (Barbara), Daniel (Donna) and 6 daughters: Mary Ann "Kelly" (Hubert) Jensen, Margaret (Donald) Erman, Christine (Dennis) Bieck, Barbara Jean (infant), Virjean (Dan) Jaeckel, Debby (Jim) Astell.
Bob graduated from Jefferson High School in 1966. As an accomplished athlete, he played football, basketball, and baseball for the Eagles. He served in the U.S. Air Force for a short time before returning home. He worked as a meat processor at Jones Dairy Farm for 43 years. This amazing work ethic began back when he was eight years old with a paper route, followed by Becker's Hamburger Stand through high school. Bob valued hard work and was proud that he passed that trait on to his children and grandchildren.
Bob married Maureen Berard on July 15, 1967. Together they had 3 children: Mark (Kim), Muskego, WI, Michael (Jean), Sun Prairie, WI, Michelle (Joseph) Fargen, Sun Prairie, WI. Grandchildren: Alex, Jake, Carson, Evan and Olivia Holman and Keegan Fargen. Maureen passed away on September 12, 2001.
Bob married Mary Tully on August 27, 2004. He is the stepfather to Tammy (Michael) Foerster, Fort Atkinson, WI, Terry Timm, Waterford, and Sara (John) Wildt, Brookfield. Grandchildren: Makenzie (Timothy) Breckenridge, Ethan (Madeline) Foerster, Seth Foerster and Lincoln Wildt.
Visitation will be held from 10-11am on Friday, December 11, 2020 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Jefferson with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11am. Memorials can be made to the family.
The family wishes to express their deepest appreciation for the ER and ICU Staff at Fort HealthCare during Bob's recent stays. The care he received was exemplary. The nurses provided personal attention that was second to none. We will never forget the kindness that was shown to Bob and his family during this difficult time.
Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.