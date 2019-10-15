PALMYRA — Robert A. Riedel, 81, of Palmyra, passed away on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019.
Robert was born on Dec. 17, 1937, in Edgerton, to Clarence and Lillian (Elsing) Riedel. He spent his young life working on the family farm and graduated from Whitewater High School in 1955.
In December of 1959, Bob married Judith Smith in Fort Atkinson. They have three children: Timothy, Sandra and Daniel.
He started his career as a semi-truck driver and then later became a diesel truck mechanic.
Bob was a member of the local Lions Club and snowmobile club.
His hobbies included snowmobiling, four-wheeling, racing cars, tractor pulls, NASCAR races and Packer games.
Bob is survived by his three children, seven grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, older brother and great-grandson.
A celebration of life in Bob’s memory will take place on Thursday, Oct. 17, at Squidy’s II Bar and Grill in Palmyra from 1 until 4 p.m.
The family would like to give special thanks to the staff at Fort Memorial Hospital in Fort Atkinson and the staff of Dycora Transitional Health in Fort Atkinson. The family also would like to give special thanks to Rainbow Hospice Care of Jefferson for their exceptional care.
Nitardy Funeral Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family with arrangements.
