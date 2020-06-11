CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Robert Allan Hoffman, 78, of Cedar Falls, Iowa, passed away at his home on Saturday, June 6, 2020.
Bob was born Jan. 21, 1942, in Fort Atkinson, Wis., son of Floyd and Margaret (Kitzman) Hoffman.
He was active in high school track and field, taking second in a state meet for the one mile, and was a member of FFA and 4-H.
Bob graduated from Fort Atkinson High School with the Class of 1960, then attended the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater where he studied social studies and economics, graduating with a bachelor of arts in 1966.
He began teaching and coaching volleyball and track in Kickapoo Area Schools (Wisconsin) where he met his wife, Carole. They were married Dec. 17, 1966, at St. John Lutheran Church in Clarksville, Iowa.
After five years of teaching in Kickapoo, then Sun Prairie, Wis., Bob changed career tracks and began working full-time for Farmer’s Mutual Hail of Iowa as a field supervisor. He started in Coldwater, Mich. in 1972, then moved the family to Elk Horn, Iowa in 1980, and finally to Audubon, Iowa, in 1988.
He retired in December of 2002 after 30 years of service to Farmer’s Mutual throughout Southwest Iowa. Bob and Carole spent retirement wintering in Naples, Fla. and travelling throughout the U.S. (including Hawaii), Europe and Mexico. They moved to Cedar Falls in more recent years to be near their son and grandchildren.
Bob was extremely social, and enjoyed his work as it gave him opportunity to meet and visit with people. He loved watching and attending sporting events, and was a fan of the Green Bay Packers, Wisconsin Badgers and Michigan Wolverines.
Bob once graced the pages of Sports Illustrated after attending a sports show in Atlanta. He collected bottle openers, coins and sports memorabilia, and always had the most festive and brightest house at Christmas. When in Florida, he most enjoyed walking the beaches picking up shells early in the mornings.
Bob is survived by his wife of 53 years, Carole of Cedar Falls; son, Chad Hoffman of Cedar Falls; daughter, Piper (Gabe Stafford) Hoffman of West Des Moines; four grandchildren, Chase and Sydney Hoffman, and Phoebe and Quincy Stafford; two brothers, Tom (Janet Coddington) Hoffman of Texas and Mike (Mary Carole) Hoffman of Holmen, Wis.; and an aunt, Maryette Lutz from Fort Atkinson, Wis.; extended family, and countless friends from Audubon and throughout southwest Iowa.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Mary Hoffman.
Bob’s memorial service is to be held Friday, June 12, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home of Cedar Falls.
Condolences may be left and a recording of his service will be available at www.DahlFuneralHome.com. Memorials may be directed to the family.
