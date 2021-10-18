Robert Block

Fort Atkinson, WI - Robert William "Bob" Block, 79, of Fort Atkinson passed away on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Fort Healthcare Center.
Bob was born on April 15, 1942 to Harlow and Gilma "Mielke" Block. After losing his parents and sister, Patricia, in the Blizzard of 1947, Bob and his brother Harlow went to live with Otto and Anita Sievert of Fort Atkinson. Bob went to St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran School and later graduated from Fort Atkinson High School in 1960. After graduating, he served in the National Guard. On December 9, 2006 Bob married Shirley Reichertz at St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church and together they had one son. For over forty years, Bob worked at Schweiger's Furniture in Jefferson until they closed their doors in 2004. For a short time, Bob worked at Lake Country Heating and Cooling as a shop assistant.
He enjoyed baseball, softball, snowmobiling, bowling, hunting, fishing, golfing and especially spending time with his family. Bob was a member of St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church and his faith was very important to him.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley and son Troy Block; children from his previous marriage, Todd (Ruby) Block, Leslie (Brian) Jacob, brother, Ted (Eunice Prisk) Block; sisters, Terri (Dennis) Carnes; Donna Messmer; 7 grandchildren, Alyssa (Doug) Zimmerman, Tanner McGowan, Danny (Brittany Thompson) Jacob, Reagan Block, Easton McGowan, Alex Block, Kylie Block; and 2 great-grandchildren, Roman Zimmerman and Reese Zimmerman.
Bob is preceded in death by his parents, Harlow and Gilma Block and sister, Patricia; foster parents, Otto and Anita Sievert; brother, Harlow Block and several extended family members.
A funeral service will take place at 11:30AM on October 25, 2021 at St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church. Visitation will take place from 9:30AM until the time of service. A burial will take place at Hebron Cemetery following the services.
