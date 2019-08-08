SULLIVAN — Robert "Bob" Alexander of Sullivan, born Jan. 17, 1940, joined his late wife, Sandra (Schmitt) Alexander, on July 31, 2019.
Bob passed peacefully after a year-long battle with lung cancer at the Hospice Home of Hope in Fond du Lac.
Bob served in the U.S. Navy from 1958 to 1964, during which time he served aboard the USS Hancock.
Upon returning home from service, he worked at Amron for 36 years as a tool and dye machinist. He dropped out of school in the eighth grade, but went on to earn his GED and advanced his education having graduated with honors from Madison Area Technical College.
Bob loved his family, farming and hunting, and will be remembered best for his quick wit, charming personality and exceptional intelligence.
He is survived by sons, Randy Alexander of Fond du Lac, Brian Alexander of Cambridge, Scott Alexander of Arkansas and Janice Alexander (ex-wife) of Fond du Lac; sister, Joyce Schmoldt (Jim) of Nekoosa; brother-in-law, Gary Schmitt (Annette); and many grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.
A celebration of life will be held at the Sullivan Veteran's Memorial Park, 408 Grove St. in Sullivan, on Aug. 18, from noon to 5 p.m. All friends are welcome to attend.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked donations be made to the American Cancer Society in Bob's name.
