Robert “Bob” Duane Raithel, 85, of 1531 Commonwealth, Fort Atkinson, passed into eternal life on Friday, May 22, 2020.
Bob was born on July 2, 1934, in Jefferson, to Robert and Marlene (Foreman) Raithel.
He was a graduate of Washington High School in New London. Bob received a bachelor of education and a master’s degree from the University of Wisconsin.
He served in the United States Army from 1956 to 1958.
Bob then began teaching business education. He taught at three Wisconsin schools: Monfort High School, St. John’s Military Academy and Wisconsin Rapids High School.
Bob retired in 1991. In 1994, he and his wife, Annie, moved to Auburn, Ala.
He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Auburn.
Bob and Annie Estelle (Davis) Raithel were married in 1963 at Rogers Park Lutheran Church in Chicago, Ill. Annie passed away on Oct. 13, 2012.
On Oct. 6, 2013, Bob returned to Wisconsin to be near family. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Fort Atkinson.
Bob is survived by a sister, Sandra (Roger) Anderson; three nieces, Marlene Sobolik, Renee (Andrew) Bernard and Julie Pearson; three nephews, Jon (Janet) Sobolik, Roger (Laura) Anderson and Christopher (Beth) Pearson; and several great-nieces and nephews.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Claudia Pearson of Northbrook, Ill.
Burial was in Auburn Memorial Park Cemetery. No formal services were conducted at Bob’s request.
Frederick-Dean Funeral Home of Auburn and Dunlap Memorial Home of Fort Atkinson handled the arrangements.
Robert’s family would like to thank the staff of Sienna Crest and Rainbow Hospice for the wonderful care he received.
Memorials in Robert’s memory may be made to Rainbow Hospice in Johnson Creek.
A heart of gold stopped beating, two shining eyes at rest. God broke our hearts to prove, He only takes the best. — Author unknown.
