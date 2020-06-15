WHITEWATER — Robert “Bob” Kingsley Miles, 72, of Whitewater, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
Bob was born on Jan. 22, 1948, in Elkhorn, to Theodore “Tony” and Hazel (Channing) Miles.
On Dec. 16, 1967, Bob married the love of his life, Kay Sarow, and together they had two boys.
Bob was a career truck driver, working for Tim Hoffman and Jeff Stettner, and retired after 52 years of driving.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and watching kids and grandkids in sporting events.
Above all else, he loved his family.
Bob is survived by his wife, Kay Miles; sons, Jeffrey (Inger) Miles and Brian (Amy) Miles; grandchildren, Ethan Miles, Garrett Miles, Zachary Miles, Taylor Castillo, Jake Willey, Haylee Miles, Bennett Miles, Morgan Miles and Madison Miles; siblings, James “Jesse” (Caroline) Miles of Elkhorn, Jean Loback of Delavan and Frank (Ginny) Miles of Bonifay, Fla.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Tony and Hazel Miles; Joseph (Susan Green) Miles of Warrens, and Joyce Gleiter of Delavan.
Visitation will take place on Wednesday, June 17, from 2 until 3 p.m. at the Nitardy Funeral Home in Whitewater.
Nitardy Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com
