Robert "Bob" Murley

July 9, 2021
Sumner, WI - Robert "Bob" P. Murley, 80, of Fort Atkinson (formerly of West Allis and Oconomowoc) passed away on Friday July 9, 2021 at the Rainbow Hospice Inpatient Center in Johnson Creek.
Bob enjoyed playing softball for many years. He enjoyed bowling, golfing and was an avid duck and pheasant hunter. He was a loyal fan of all Wisconsin teams including the Packers, Badgers, Brewers and Bucks. Bob was proud to have coached T-ball and umpired Little League. He will be remembered for his sense of humor, love of his family and "grandson" dogs. Bob will always be loved and missed. He made the best old fashioneds so we will celebrate you with a drink and wait for you to ask, "Do you want a little iron in that?"
Bob is survived by his wife of 58 years, Joan (King) Murley; children, Jeff (Betty) Murley, Todd (Mary) Murley, Kevin (Amber) Murley; grandchildren, Kate (Isaiah) Vance, Ben Murley, Daniel Murley, Sara Murley, Anna Murley, Masin Murley, McKenna Murley, great-grandchildren who called Bob, "GG", Will and Noah Vance; sister, Judith (Edwin) Chelsea; sister-in-law, Germaine "Geri" Albert, Maxine (Franz) Schoening, Karen King; and many other friends and relatives.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Gladys and Wilbur Murley; and brothers-in-law, Gerald "Jerry" King, Robert "Bob" Albert.
A mass of Christian burial will take place at 11:30 AM on Friday, July 23, 2021 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Fort Atkinson. Visitation will take place from 9:30AM until the time of mass.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the charity of your choice.
Nitardy Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.